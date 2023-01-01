Download Links

Current Release: MX-23.1 1. How to choose Three different desktop options are available –Xfce (our flagship desktop) MX-23.1_x64, with a standard Debian 6.1 64 bit kernel and hardware support from Debian Stable. Suitable if your PC is a few years old.

MX-23.1_386, containing a 32 bit PAE 6.1 kernel from Debian Stable, suitable for systems that are 32 bit only.

MX-23.1_x64 “ahs”, an “Advanced Hardware Support” release for very recent hardware, with 6.4 kernel and newer graphics drivers and firmware. 64 bit only. For newer hardware. -KDE MX-23.1_x64 KDE, with the 6.1 kernel and ahs repos enabled. –Fluxbox MX-23.1_x64 Fluxbox, featuring the 64 bit 6.1 Debian stable kernel and a customized fluxbox environment

MX-23.1_386 Fluxbox, featuring the 32 bit 6.1 Debian stable kernel and a customized fluxbox environment Unofficial respins by MX developers MX-RaspberryPi

MX-Workbench

2. How to obtain MX

The current release can be obtained from the direct repo, a mirror, a torrent or through purchase of preloaded hardware.

3. How to verify the ISO

Verification checksum and signatures are listed on the Download Mirrors page.

4. How to make the USB

A full-featured bootable (Live) USB can be made from an ISO by using MX’s Live USB Maker tool. Users of other Linux distributions can download and run our Live USB Maker appimage right from their current distro to create a full-featured Live MX USB from any standard ISO.

Other graphical USB creators that write a Read-Only image of the ISO onto USB (e.g., openSUSE Imagewriter or Mint USB Image Writer) may also be used to create a Live USB, but it will lack the advanced live features available to MX. If you want to create a USB on a Windows base, we suggest you use Rufus, which supports our bootloader.

If the graphic USB creators fail, use one of the command line options below as Root. Let us assume your USB is identified as sde (change as needed for your system), then copy and paste the appropriate line for your kernel: 32 bit kernels: dd bs=4M if=MX-19_386.iso of=/dev/sde && sync 64 bit kernels: dd bs=4M if=MX-19_x64.iso of=/dev/sde && sync



5. How to install

6. Default passwords

user demo: demo

user root: root

Previous releases

All previous releases of MX Linux are available at this location.

Notes